AMES, Iowa — Authorities said an equipment malfunction caused the fire at Iowa State University’s Power Plant on Thursday. The fire resulted in disruptions to the campus’ cooling system.

At around 10:44 a.m. the Ames Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the basement at ISU’s Power Plant. When firefighters arrived on scene they located where staff had previously extinguished a small fire that started due to an equipment malfunction, the fire department said.

As crews were examining the area, the malfunctioning equipment experienced a complete failure that then ignited the operating oil connected to it. The resulting fire grew quickly, prompting a need for additional fire personnel and units.

All employees and contractors inside the plant at the time were able to safely evacuate, the fire department said.

The fire was extinguished before noon.

“This fire was particularly difficult to fight because the situation changed very quickly as the equipment’s operating oil provided a large fuel source,” Ames Fire Chief Rich Higgins said. “Fighting a fire in the lower level of the facility coupled with the exceptionally hot temperatures created challenges, but Ames firefighters did an outstanding job.”

Due to the fire, ISU moved all classes to an online format for the remainder of the day Thursday and all day Friday due to the disruption of the on-campus cooling system. In a press release the university also advised students to go home for the weekend due to the extreme heat.