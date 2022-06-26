DES MOINES, Iowa– The Iowa Department of Public Safety and the State Fire Marshal Division have provided a list of tips to ensure your at-home fireworks display doesn’t end with a trip to the emergency room.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were around 167 firework related injuries that resulted in a visit to the emergency room in 2020. This was the highest amount of reported injuries with an ER visit since the department began posting them online in 2003.

The Consumer Safety Products Commission reported that nationally 66 percent of firework injuries in 2020 occurred in July around the 4th. The commission also stated that 44 percent of those injuries were burns.

The State Fire Marshal Division listed on their webpage multiple ways that people can be safe and still enjoy lighting off fireworks.

Safety Tips:

Never allow young children to light off fireworks

Always read the directions on the label

Place the firework on a steady and flat surface

Do not place flammable materials around the launch site

Do not relight a ‘dud’ firework

Do not shoot a firework out of a glass or metal container

The State Fire Marshal Division also states on the webpage not to purchase fireworks that are wrapped in brown packaging, as these kinds of fireworks are for commercial shows only.

Proper disposal of the fireworks should also be followed to prevent a fire from starting. According to the State Fire Marshal Division, proper disposal includes dousing the fireworks in water and letting them sit for 10 to 15 minutes to ensure the flames go out.

For more information on firework laws and safety tips visit the State Fire Marshal Division’s webpage.