DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing girl they say could be in danger.

Kaylee Arnold, 13, was reported missing Tuesday night. She was seen around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Casey’s in Eldon. Kaylee is 4’ 11” and weighs 90 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair dyed red.

Kaylee Arnold

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, dark shoes, and a gray shirt with Camp Wapello 2011 on the back. Both ears and her left nostril have piercings.

Law enforcement says that based on information they discovered they consider her endangered.

If you have any information on her whereabouts contact local law enforcement or the Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 641-664-2385.