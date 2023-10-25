DES MOINES, Iowa — The aunt of 4-year-old Marcos Faguada gave emotional testimony about the night of the crash in day two of the vehicular homicide trial of Keith Jones.

Keith Jones faces six counts, including reckless driving and homicide by vehicle. The second driver involved in the crash, Robert Miller III, was sentenced to 30 years in prison this past summer.

The prosecution called to the stand Mayra De Catalan, the aunt of 4-year-old Marcos Faguada who died from injuries sustained in the crash. Catalan spoke about how her, her son, and Marcos were driving home after volunteering in downtown Des Moines, and in emotional testimony, shared what she remembered from that night.

“I was driving south, and I remember seeing lights coming at me, but it was so fast that I didn’t have the chance to even be afraid.”

While on the stand, Catalan said she doesn’t remember much of the initial impact, but remembered people and officers around her car trying to help the young boys and herself.

Catalan also shared the injuries she sustained from the accident, adding that she has been hospitalized twice since the crash due to complications.

Her husband, who was not traveling with her the night of the accident, testified after her. He said their son has been emotionally changed since the crash.

Several other witnesses were called to the stand on Wednesday and detailed how Jones and Miller were seen driving at high-speeds and weaving in and out of traffic on Fleur Drive.

The prosecution also called to the stand officers who responded to the scene of the crash and showed body cam footage from that night.