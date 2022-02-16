SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Landowners and legislators alike spoke Tuesday on the legality of private companies, like Navigator Ventures and Summit, using eminent domain to attain land for a carbon pipeline that’d cross at least 700 miles of Iowa.

The Iowa legislature’s Commerce subcommittee met to discuss Senate File 2160, a bill that would ban eminent domain used by private companies for something that is not considered “public use.” Senator Jeff Taylor originally sponsored the bill and quoted a Supreme Court ruling’s dissent regarding the consequences of misusing eminent domain.

“The beneficiaries are likely to be those citizens with disproportionate influence and power in the political process including large corporations and development firms. As for the victims, the government now has licensed to transfer property from those with fewer resources to those with more,” said Taylor, quoting a justice’s opinion from the 2005 Kelo v. City of New London ruling.

Taylor has heard from many constituents across the state opposed to the carbon pipeline proposals by Summit, Navigator, and ADM, but Siouxland Energy Cooperative is one of several Iowa ethanol plants who has a partnership with Summit Carbon Solutions.

The pipeline would receive the plant’s excess carbon and lower its carbon intensity score so they can market their product to West Coast states that will eventually demand a low-carbon fuel standard. The cooperative’s Director of Operations Jeff Altema spoke on the economic benefits the carbon pipelines would bring to the state’s ethanol industry.

“By doing that, with the incentives that are out there, the federal incentives, that return comes directly back to the ethanol plants and in our case, since we’re producer-owned, those incentives get returned back to the members,” said Altema.

If Senate File 2160 fails, the Iowa Utilities Board will have until next January to decide whether or not to grant the carbon companies permission for the hazardous pipelines.