No Injuries Reported in Morning Explosion at Grain Co-Op in Jefferson

Photos of explosion at co-op in Jefferson, Iowa on May 14, 2021. (Courtesy: Kat Butler)

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Emergency crews were called to the scene of an explosion at a grain co-op in Jefferson Iowa Friday morning.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office tells WHO 13 the explosion happened around 8:00 a.m. at the Landus Cooperative, which is located at 1500 N Mulberry Street.

Raccoon Valley Radio is reporting it recieved a statement about the explosion from Landus Executive Vice President of Communications and Marketing Kerrey Kerr-Enskat that reads in part, “There was a dust explosion at the Landus Jefferson location at approximately 8:00am this morning, Friday, May 14 resulting in property damage. All employees are accounted for and there were no injuries.”

No other information was immediately provided by authorities.

WHO 13 has a crew on the way to the scene.

