ELKHART, Iowa — Recently, the Iowa Department of Transportation closed the I-35 interchange just west of here. The bridge was removed to be replaced by a larger bridge as the route is widened north of Ankeny. While the project is expected to be wrapped up with a new interchange in November, residents have had to adapt to a detour.

“It has been a little challenging from the beginning but DOT has kept us updated on the detours,” said Chad Sands, City Administrator of Elkhart. “The detours make a significant trip around for our residents, but I think once they knew it was coming and they figured out where the detours went. I think everything is just fine.”

For those who live here, a detour is an inconvenience, but many have the vision for the long-term. Elkhart is growing. The last census put the count at 880 residents. City leaders believe there are many more people who live here, around 1,300 or so, based on City water bills. Another census will be conducted in 2024.

The town is getting ready to get larger. A new sewage treatment plant has been built and plans are in the works to construct a new water treatment plant.

The town recently completed a re-work of the downtown area, installing pavers, along with curbs.

Elkhart has a number of new homes in a division just east of the old town. A new child care center is being constructed. The town’s industrial park west of the city is almost full.

“It’s a great little community. It’s a certainly small town, and while we’re growing, the primary goal is to maintain that small town atmosphere,” said Sands. “We’re literally right in the middle between Ames and Des Moines, so if you want to live in a small town and work in the bigger cities, Elkhart’s perfect spot for you.”