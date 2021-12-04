Elkhart business recycling unwanted pumpkins

ELKHART, Iowa – A business in Elkhart is giving people the opportunity to recycle their unwanted Halloween pumpkins.

The Holton Homestead encourages people to leave their pumpkins in a bin outside of its property at 13779 NE 29th Street in Elkhart.

The business will use the unwanted pumpkins to feed the chickens, pigs and turkeys on its farm.

“Our animals and birds love to eat them. We kind of smash them up, and they just get recycled back into the ground or as food for these guys,” said The Holton Homestead employee Reanna Holton.

The fruit is a healthy source of vitamins, minerals, protein, and calcium for chickens, according to reports.

The last day to drop off a pumpkin is Sunday evening, Dec. 5.

To contact the business, you can log onto its website holtonhomestead.com.