Electoral College Voting to Again Confirm Joe Biden as President-Elect; Iowa Voters Cast Ballots for Trump

IOWA — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris received more than any presidential ticket in American history in November. On Monday they will win the popular vote again as the nation’s 538-member Electoral College casts its official ballots to confirm the next President of the United States.

Each state is allotted one vote for each seat it holds in Congress. Most states, with the exception of Maine and Nebraska where votes are based on returns in each separate district, are required to cast all electoral votes for the statewide popular vote winner. On Monday morning, Iowa’s six Electoral College voters met at the State Capitol to cast their votes for President Trump and Vice President Pence.

By the end of the day, all 538 electoral votes will be cast nationwide. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are expected to earn 302 of those votes, officially defeating Trump and Pence. The next step after today’s vote is Congress formally accepting the results of the vote in early-January. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will be sworn into office on January 20th.

President Trump’s campaign has claimed widespread fraud in four states where he lost (Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin). Those claims have been overwhelmingly rejected in dozens of court filings. Last week the US Supreme Court refused to hear a challenge to the votes in those four state’s filed by Texas’ Attorney General.