Election Day: Changes and Consolidation of Polling Sites Could Affect Voters

AMES, Iowa — This year Iowa counties have had to move or consolidate polling sites due to the pandemic.

According to the Center For Public integrity, 261 Iowa polling places have either moved or consolidated since the 2016 election. These changes impact over 670,000 Iowans, which is 30% of the state’s registered voters.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention suggests that election administrators maintain or increase the total number of polling places available to improve the ability to social distance.

With the coronavirus, many counties had no choice but to consolidate polling sites.

For instance, the Story County Auditor’s Office said this year they were unable to use venues such as churches and retirement homes because those places didn’t feel comfortable hosting voters during a pandemic.

However, Secretary of State, Paul Pate, says every voter will still have a polling site.

According to Electionproject.org, Iowans tend to vote at higher rates than residents of other states, with turnout often hitting 70% during presidential elections.

Secretary Pate said Monday Iowa hit a new all-time record with over two million registered voters, with over a million requests to vote by mail.

“So on the face of it that might mean there’s going to be fewer people who will have to wait in line. But if there are way fewer places for them to go vote, you’re sort of back to a situation of long lines and people who may leave out of frustration or if they have to wait multiple hours to get in,” Political Science Statistics Professor at Iowa State University, Mack Shelley said.

According to NPR, those affected by the changes overwhelmingly live in the state’s urban areas, where Iowans tend to vote democratic. However, numbers released from the Secretary of State’s office also show a good number of Democrats across all congressional districts have decided to vote by mail this year with over 400,000 receiving and returning absentee ballots.

Shelley said regardless of your party, these polling site changes can affect all voters.

“Whether this is a deliberate effort to suppress the vote, or something that’s sort of happening more or less, incidentally, because of COVID. It actually doesn’t matter. Because if the overall effect is to make it harder for people to vote, it kind of defeats the purpose of having a democracy.”