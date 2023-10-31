PLEASANT HILL, IOWA — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an elderly man who was reported missing early Tuesday morning. Authorities say 78-year-old Larry Smith left his home in Pleasant Hill shortly after midnight. Larry suffers from a condition that causes him to get “easily confused and disoriented especially when driving”, according to authorities.

Larry is driving his family’s white 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe, with Iowa license plate LXC 066. Authorities believe he may have been near State Center around 5:00 a.m.

Larry’s wife believes he was wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, puffy vest and athletic pants. He is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs 190 lbs and wears glasses.

If you have seen Larry Smith or have information about where he is, you are asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 515-286-3333.