DES MOINES, IOWA — When Diane Roupe was in her professional years, she worked for Blue Cross, Blue Shield. She spent time in Washington, and in New York. While in the Big Apple she talked a lot with her friends about food, and particularly midwest food. She thought it would be great to open the doors on an eatery there. That never panned out. She did go on to write two cookbooks.

Now she is a resident of Edencrest in Beaverdale, in the Assisted living/Memory care Community.

“We are known at Edencrest, for carrying out “Dare to dreams”. This allows us to get to know our residents on a deeper level and allows them to keep dreaming about something they always wanted to achieve in their lifetime,” said Susan Babcock, of Edencrest at Beaverdale. “Diane, one of our sweet memory care residents, had a dream to open up her very own restaurant. She started the process many years ago in New York City. Unfortunately, she ran out of funds for her restaurant “Diane’s” to even open.”

So Edencrest approached Curbin’ Cuisine just down the road in Beaverdale to see if they could do lunch for Diane, based on her cookbooks. Sort of, open a restaurant for her, for just one meal.

“Today what we’re doing going to be doing out there, or for her is we have a three course meal, said Jerad Fontanini, owner of Curbin’ Cuisine. “We’re starting off with a Wisconsin Beer Cheese Soup, for starting off with the meal.”

The chef just followed the directions, and the results were very pleasing to the guest of honor.

“My mother was my inspiration you know,” said Diane. “I’m sure you have relatives to do a lot of cooking, but we don’t have a time now, it’s not like it was, with women working. What a delightful salad, innovate approach. Thank you all very very much, very nice.”

For desert Fontanini even baked and frosted a cake from the recipe books, Diane got that recipe from her mom.

Roupe will soon turn 90 years old.