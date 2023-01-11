DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two vehicles and their owners who may be connected to the harassment of an elderly couple. According to an online post, police say an elderly couple on the south side of Des Moines has been repeatedly targeted for harassment. That has included fireworks fired at their home resulting in more than $1,000 in damage.

Police are asking for help identifying two trucks that are linked to the harassment. Some Facebook sleuths have already provided authorities with one solid tip linking one of the trucks to a local business. If you can identify either vehicle you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.