AMES, Iowa – Police are asking for help to locate a missing Ames woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

A social media post from the Ames Police Department says 73-year-old Mary Wauson has been missing since late Monday night. She lives in Ames but was last known to be at the Iowa Arboretum near Madrid.

Mary’s vehicle is a blue 2015 Toyota Corolla with the license plate of LHZ 522.

If you see Mary, you’re asked to contact the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133.