Efforts to bring Xavior Harrelson home expand to the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The search for 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson from Montezuma continues as we near the three-month mark of his disappearance.

Tuesday, Xavior’s mom and other volunteers will hand out flyers with his picture on them at the Iowa State Fair.

To further help in the search, the Facebook group Finding Xavior Harrelson is asking fairgoers to stop by the Division of Criminal Investigations table underneath the Grandstand, take a photo with the “Where’s Xavior Poster” and to post the picture on social media with the hashtags #wheresxavior and #iowastatefair.

Anyone with tips on Xavior’s disappearance can submit them on the FBI’s tip website or by calling the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at (641) 623-5679.

Xavior was last seen on May 27th, leaving his Montezuma home.