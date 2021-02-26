Edward Snowden to Discuss Digital Surveillance in Upcoming Iowa State Lecture

AMES, Iowa — Edward Snowden, the whistleblower who leaked files that revealed mass surveillance practices at the National Security Agency, will deliver a lecture to Iowa State University in March.

The lecture is titled “Digital Surveillance: How Gen Z Gave Up Its Privacy to Corporations and the Government.” It will be streamed live on the Iowa State Lecture Series’ YouTube page on Thursday, March 4 at 7 p.m. It is a free public event.

In 2013, Snowden revealed that the U.S. government was pursuing an unprecedented system of mass surveillance. He fled to Hong Kong, and shared his information with The Guardian and The Washington Post, whose stories brought the revelations to international attention and launched a discussion of individual privacy and national security.

Snowden often speaks about technology, privacy and cybersecurity. He will speak from Moscow, Russia, where he is in asylum. He is facing espionage charges in the United States.