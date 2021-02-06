Educators Elated as Iowa’s Largest District Begins Vaccination Process

DES MOINES, Iowa — A line of defense against COVID-19 has begun for Iowa’s largest school district.

“It was a great feeling. Just elated,” said Des Moines Public Schools Heath Services Director Diane Gladson.

Mother Nature’s icy grip couldn’t stop Des Moines Public Schools’ staffers from receiving their first doses of the vaccine on Saturday inside Central Campus. “It is at least the first step to getting back to normalcy,” said Brent Stemsrud, a special education teacher at Des Moines East High School.

Michelle Jones is an intervention teacher within the district and proudly waited in line. “I literally got the last of the 500 appointments. I was thrilled and I told everybody I knew,” Jones said.

Originally, 500 doses were allocated from a partnership with MercyOne for the district and that number was then doubled to 1,000 on Friday. Gladson said, “It’s not just our teachers and administrators. We have everyone that serves our kids. Custodians, food service workers, transportation, everybody that serves our students.”

The 1,000 doses work out to be about 20% of the 5,000 staffers in the district. Gladson said, “This is a global pandemic and it’s not going away anytime soon unless we get that herd immunity.”

After each shot, the recipient was monitored for 15 minutes before departing. Jones said, “It makes me feel safer. I think it will make the parents feel safer sending kids back and my peers that I work with.”

The shots not only signified hope, but it also brought heartwarming generosity along with it. “Ben Graeber is the principal at North High School and he wanted to give up his spot for one of his staff. He just felt like the staff member had a greater need. That’s just really touching when you see that generosity,” said Gladson.

Because the district was online only in September and early October, the Iowa Department of Education ruled those days were not compliant. Extended learning sessions will begin Monday, Feb. 8. Adding instruction time means adding risk of exposure and for some the timing of the shots couldn’t be better. “To be able to make that more safe for those kids to succeed I think is a great idea,” said Stemsrud.

The vaccination clinic was made possible by more than 60 volunteers from DMPS and MercyOne staff members.