Educators Are Focus of Next Week’s Polk County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Polk County Health Department says it will focus on getting educators the COVID-19 vaccine next week, thanks in part to an additional vaccine supply from the state earmarked for those 65 and older.

Wednesday, the state announced it could vaccinate 32,000 more Iowans 65 and older because unused vaccines from long-term care facilities were able to be reallocated. Thursday, the PCHD said it is getting a portion of the reallocated vaccines and that will allow 14,000 Polk County seniors to be vaccinated.

In turn, PCHD now says that allows them to shift next week’s allotment of vaccine to Polk County educators. The county is working with school superintendents to make sure the vaccine, estimated at 1,100 doses, goes to qualified educators. A link will be provided to educators to sign up and appointments will be taken on a first-come first-served basis.

Hours will be expanded at the county’s drive thru clinic on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for Polk County educators. Those educators will be required to provide proof of identity and employment before receiving the vaccine.

PCHD says there will not be any appointments available to the community to sign up for on Friday at noon, but open appointments to the public will resume on February 12 at noon on the department’s website.