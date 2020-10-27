Economist: Route to Economic Recovery is Better Control of Virus

DES MOINES, Iowa — Months after businesses were first allowed to reopen, many still struggle to match revenue from before the pandemic hit.

Des Moines business owner Amedeo Rossi legally could have opened his establishments starting at the end of May, but even seven months into the pandemic he is still hesitant to reopen.

“It never made sense because if you’re going to do a lot less business, then it’s almost as bad as not being open,” Rossi said.

Rossi still has not opened up indoor service for his downtown bar, The Lift, even after he had to permanently close his other establishment and music venue, Vaudeville Mews. Between the building costs and the foresight that live music would not be safe soon, Rossi chose to save one business over the other.

“We didn’t have a model that was making money, so it’s not a business you save,” Rossi said.

While he knows the music industry will long feel the effects of the pandemic, Rossi said more could have been done to save businesses like his, such as better mitigation of the coronavirus. Even though there were no restrictions that kept him from opening up, experts say continued economic struggle is largely driven by consumer habits right now.

“There is certainly evidence that there are lots of things that people stop doing because of the pandemic without the restrictions,” said Joshua Rosenbloom, an economics professor at Iowa State University.

Even without coronavirus restrictions, economists say many consumers are still cagey.

“Even if even the governor and president said, ‘don’t worry about it’ … there would still be issues in terms of unemployment and employment because consumers are going to take precautions, and one of those precautions unfortunately is staying at home and locked down,” said Ernie Goss, a regional economist at Creighton University.

That rings true for Des Moines restaurant owner Chris Diebel. Even though his restaurant Bubba has been serving customers inside for months, it has still not been business as usual.

“We understand that people might not be comfortable just yet, but we’re doing everything we can to make people feel great about coming,” said Diebel.

Diebel said work and activities normally drive a lot of foot traffic into his restaurant, but now they are only making about 40% to 60% of their pre-pandemic revenue. “It’s unfortunate, but it’s the reality of things,” said Diebel.

It is a reality that might last for a while.

“I think that the route to more robust economic recovery is better control of the virus,” said Rosenbloom.