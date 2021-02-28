Echo the Dog to Return to Breeder After Waukee Man Gives Up Custody

WAUKEE, Iowa — Echo the dog in Waukee will be reunited with her breeder on Monday after authorities say her owner mistreated her.

Echo’s previous owner, Zac Brooks, was charged with animal neglect after his neighbors captured videos of him dragging Echo and throwing objects at the dog. The Waukee Police Department said Echo’s kennel did not have food, water or bedding when officers were called to check on her.

After a petition was filed to remove Echo from Brooks’ custody, he relinquished his rights to her.

According to Echo’s breeder, she will be back to romping around the fields with her mother and sister.