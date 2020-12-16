Eat, Drink, Swipe: New Website Connects Customers to Takeout Options in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s bars and restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic, forcing many businesses to repackage drinks and meals in takeout form to stay afloat. Now, a digital advertising agency in Des Moines has come up with a new way to connect customers to local bars and restaurants.

“So many people have been impacted and so many friends. Not only friends who are business owners but especially friends who are restaurant owners,” said Katie Patterson, founder and CEO of Happy Medium. “Watching them this year has been hard, and anything that my agency’s skillset can do to support them, we’re in.”

A new website developed by Happy Medium helps customers find carry-out options for food and drinks in Des Moines. Patterson said the website tries to recreate the experience of going out and trying new restaurants, which is an experience that people have been missing during the pandemic.

The website allows you to scroll through a long list of local food and drink offerings. It even offers a “surprise me” tab to help people explore new bars and restaurants.

Right now, the website only includes bars and restaurants in the Des Moines area, but Patterson said they are open to expanding its reach.

“There’s a submission tab for other restaurants and bars that would like to be included. They can just submit their information and we can add them on there,” said Patterson.

Visit the website at eatdrinkswipe.com