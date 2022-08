DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting in Des Moines’ eastside resulted in one person injured Wednesday night.

The Des Moines Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at around 8:40 p.m. in the 200 block of East 16th Court.

According to law enforcement, the victim had walked to a nearby hospital before emergency crews were able to arrive at the scene of the shooting.

A suspect has not been named in this incident.