Eastern Iowa Woman Charged with Boyfriend’s Murder Following Shooting

RYAN, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman is facing a charge of first-degree murder for allegedly shooting her boyfriend to death early Monday morning.

According to a news release from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was called to 525 Belknap Street in Ryan after receiving 911 calls around 1:15 a.m. about a shooting at the Shady Acres Apartments.

When officers and EMS personnel arrived, they found 27-year-old Devon Hierrezuelo of Oak Lawn, Illinois deceased. Officers spoke with 33-year-old Danielle Weiner, the victim’s girlfriend, who told them Hierrezuelo and an unknown man had been arguing in the area of the living room and kitchen when the shooting took place.

Investigators say the evidence at the scene did not match up with Weiner’s account of what happened. They say it appears Hierrezuelo was shot in the bedroom, where they found a bullet casing, and then moved to the living room.

There also wasn’t any sign of forced entry or footprints or tire tracks in the fresh snow around the apartment that would indicate there was another person present.

Weiner has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Hierrezuelo and is being held in the Delaware County Jail.