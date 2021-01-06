Eastern Iowa New Year’s Day Deaths Ruled Murder-Suicide

URBANA, Iowa – Investigators say the deaths of two people found dead in their eastern Iowa home on New Year’s Day were the result of a murder-suicide.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says a 911 call was made to the Urbana Police Department on January 1st from 59-year-old Garry Jensen, saying he had shot and killed his wife, 54-year-old Margaret Jensen.

Law enforcement officers responded to the couple’s home at 300 East Main Street in Urbana where they found Margaret dead from an apparent gunshot wound. They also found Garry Jensen deceased inside the home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted the autopsies in the case and confirmed Margaret’s death was a homicide and Garry died from suicide.

Investigators have not released any information on a possible motive in the case.

Urbana is in Benton County, about 22 miles northwest of Cedar Rapids.