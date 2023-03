CLINTON, IOWA — An eastern Iowa man died last week after becoming trapped in a grain bin. It happened on Wednesday, March 15th in rural Clinton County. First responders were called to the partially-filled bin at 7:15 pm on a report of a man who was trapped.

The DeWitt Fire Department and neighboring agencies were able to pull the victim, 67-year old John Reed of DeWitt, from the bin, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.