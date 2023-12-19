URBANDALE, Iowa — If you’re stocking up on groceries for the holidays at the Fareway store in Urbandale, you’re likely to see a familiar face at the checkout line.

“I’m courtesy. I go up and bag. I sack, take out for the customers to their cars,” explained Aurora Post.

Post has nine years on the job. On the day we met her, she had more years under her belt than any of her co-workers. The 30-year-old calls the Fareway store her home away from home.

“That’s what it’s all about. Having a smile and knowing that it may brighten someone’s day,” Post said after walking out a customer and loading up their car with groceries.

The job is more than a paycheck. With each shift, she is showing her ability despite having a disability.

“Just being able to get back out in the community and continue to work with people, it means so much to me and it actually helps with my social skills,” she said.

“Sometimes people go, ‘Why would I hire a person with disabilities?’ Mine is why wouldn’t you?” said Mindy Burr, Director of Vocational Services at Easter Seals Iowa.

Burr’s job is to match people’s skills and abilities with jobs in the community. Post is one of about 120 clients working in Easter Seal’s disability and employment program. The Supported Employment program offers training and help on the job.

“People with disabilities are an untapped resource for businesses. They often don’t think about how they can fill their needs, their open jobs,” said Burr.

Burr says unemployment for people with disabilities is two times higher than that of the traditional workforce. From Fareway to Athene, clients are matched on their abilities and skills.

“Aurora’s great. Coming to work every week, having a smile, just enjoying what she does and just the fact customers know her, and she gives greatness every week to the job,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds Cramer.

“I don’t see myself as any different. I mean some days I do, but I always try to show yeah, despite me having a disability I always just love being able to show my abilities,” explained Post.

Post says she wants to be a paid public speaker and her job at Fareway, talking and meeting people, is helping her with that goal.