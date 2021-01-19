East Village Business Closes Ahead of Inauguration Day

DES MOINES, Iowa — After the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, the FBI warned all 50 state capitals of armed protests. Iowa did not see any protests over the past weekend, but state police plan to be on standby, just in case. A store in Des Moines’ East Village will also be taking precautions and has decided to close on Inauguration Day.

“That’s what was so surprising to us. RAYGUN always stays open, no matter what. Even during blizzards. So to have something so radical that really made us rethink our entire restructure and closing procedure was definitely unforeseen,” said Katia Correa, RAYGUN’s director of stores.

RAYGUN, which is known for its liberal merchandise, is closing for Inauguration Day out of fears of a protest breaking out at the nearby Iowa State Capitol.

“It’s scary that we have to take measures like closing down the store,” said Yahsiah Scott, who is part of the floor staff at RAYGUN.

“It could be a potential safety risk to us. Our proximity has led us to decide the safety of our staff and customers is a priority over any sale, so we have chosen to close for the day just to avoid any potential conflict,” said Correa.

Since the attack on the U.S. Capitol, the FBI reported that it received information about groups planning to “storm” state and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings. However, the FBI’s Omaha Field Office said last week it has not received any specific threats of violence at state Capitols in its area, which includes Iowa.

“We’ve had an increased presence at our Capitol complex and we are probably going to continue doing that moving forward, just to make sure that we bring that sense of security to many of the members that are in and around our Capitol,” said Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol.

So far, according to the state’s website, no protests are scheduled at the Iowa State Capitol on Inauguration Day.

Although RAYGUN has decided to close on Wednesday, Correa says customers have been supportive.

“A lot of people were really appreciative that we took these measures and I think it speaks highly about what our values are. We’ve had very sweet customers telling us to stay safe and to avoid downtown if possible,” said Correa.

RAYGUN will reopen on Thursday. Nearby business DreiBerge Coffee posted on its Facebook page that it will also be closed on Wednesday.