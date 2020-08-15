East Side Night Continued Despite a Canceled Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — A canceled Iowa State Fair didn’t stop East Side Night from happening on Friday.

“We should be at the fair but we’re not, so this is the best thing we could do,” said Kevin McCarty, an organizer of East Side Night 2020.

McCarty helped organize a bar crawl to keep the spirit of East Side Night alive.

“This is a family tradition and East Side Night at the state fair is a pretty big deal for Eastsiders,” said Jeff Mullen, who attended East Side Night 2020.

The organizers say the five different bars helped spread out all the people who attended.

“But still, social distance if they wanted to. It’s not mandatory. We’re providing hand sanitizer and masks. Six feet apart, we’re encouraging that, but we still wanted to give people an opportunity to have fun and get together,” said Amanda Belcher, another organizer of East Side Night 2020.

“My personal belief on that is if you feel better wearing a mask and all that, perfect. If it makes you uncomfortable, then that is your own decision, your choice,” Mullen said.

The bars sold raffle tickets, beer koozies and even had a dunk tank to raise money for East High School.

“That’s where everybody came from. That’s where it started. Friendships, camaraderie. It all started at East High, so we want to bring it back to East High and give some back if we can,” Belcher said.

Misfits Pub and Grub almost couldn’t participate because they still didn’t have power after Monday’s derecho.

“We went out and rented a 100,000-kilowatt generator just so that we can host this event tonight. This is a big night for us. With the pandemic and all the other issues, it’s really hurt the bar business. Bar businesses are struggling, so it was very important for us to be able to do this,” said Loretta Whitlow, an employee at Misfits Pub and Grub.

“This is kind of what people need. Especially after this week, they need somewhere to go and have a good time. They just want to forget about cutting branches and no power and people need this,” McCarty said.