DES MOINES, Iowa — Two garages were destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning on Des Moines’ east side and multiple surrounding structures were damaged by the heat from the flames.

It happened in the 2300 block of E. 41st Street and Capt. Chris Bolton with the Des Moines Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the fire around 12:30 a.m. One of the homeowners tells WHO 13 his kids were up late and noticed a spark in the backyard at the time of the fire. Fireworks were being set off in the neighborhood around that time.

The DMFD says the cause of the fire has not been officially determined.

A neighbor provided WHO 13 with video from the fire as the garages were fully engulfed. Watch below:

The flames from the fire generated so much heat that the homes nearest to the garages and structures on properties that backed up to the garages were damaged. Some of the siding on those buildings melted off.

One of the homeowners said a Jeep, two Harley-Davidsons, and a pool were all lost in the fire. The front of his truck was melted as was the back side of his home.

A neighbor told WHO 13 that when she saw the fire she opened her kitchen window and was hit by a “heat wave” coming from the burning garages.

Firefighters were on the scene until around 2:30 a.m., according to one of the property owners.

No injuries were reported.