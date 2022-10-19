WHO 13 NEWS – Iowans can now cast their vote for the midterm elections. Wednesday marks the first day of early voting in Iowa.

This year, there are some rule changes you’ll need to know to make sure your vote is counted this November. Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald sits down with Calyn Thompson to talk about the information you need to know.

You can get an absentee ballot by going to your county auditor’s website. The deadline to request one is coming up on Monday, Oct. 24. Absentee ballots have to be returned by 5:00 p.m. on election day for the ballot to count.

To vote early in person, bring an ID to your county auditor’s office or satellite voting location.

You can verify your voter registration on the Secretary of State’s website.