Early Sunday Fire Destroys Perry Home

PERRY, Iowa –An early morning house fire left little behind for five Perry residents. “When we got here there was nothing to save at that point. It was fully going and on its way to the ground,” said Perry Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Hinds. Crews responded to the blaze around 4:55 am Sunday. When they arrived to the home at 2514 First Avenue it was fully engulfed in flames. Fire fighters were able to keep the damage from spreading to the nearby garage and the cars in the driveway.

There were a total of five adults inside when the fire began. All escaped and one sustained only minor cuts and bruises. It took two hours to finally contain the fire but nothing could be salvaged. Neighbors have placed a donation bucket on the side of the road near the home’s driveway to raise funds for the family. Lisa Ward has owned the home for nine years. She’s thankful her two kids were at their grandmother’s house and also grateful for her smoke detectors which woke her up and maybe saved her life. “I’ve got my phone, shoes and clothes on my back. My husband lost everything, his phone, keys, everything. I don’t know. We have to take it one day at a time, I’m not sure. Everybody use your smoke detectors because they really do work,” said Ward.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents with lodging. Fire officials are still investigating what caused the fire.