Jeff Kisling shot this photo of snowfall in Indianola on November 15, 2022.

IOWA — The overnight snow meant many central Iowans woke up to a winter wonderland Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon but check out some of the snow totals that have been recorded so far.

These numbers were as of 8:00 a.m.:

Osceola — 3.7″

Oskaloosa — 3.5″

Corning — 2.7″

West Des Moines — 2.5″

Lamoni — 2.2″ Creston — 2″

Pella — 2″

Perry — 2″

Boone — 1.8″

Atlantic — 1.2″

In Des Moines, as of 7:00 a.m, 2″ of snow was measured at the Des Moines International Airport.