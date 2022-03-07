IOWA — Much of Iowa is experiencing a dramatic change in the weather as snow falls following a weekend that saw deadly tornados claim seven lives.

Overnight snow is making a mess of the roads for many in central and southern Iowa and will make it difficult for those dealing with tornado clean-up. The Iowa Department of Transportation’s snowplows are out working to clear the roads and conditions are expected to improve Monday morning but not before the morning commute.

Some schools are delaying the start of classes because of the snow-covered roads.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 8:00 a.m. for much of the state. The snow is expected to stop by 9:00 a.m.

As of 4:00 a.m. Monday, here are some of the snow totals that have been reported:

Humeston — 5.5″

Albia — 3.5″

Des Moines — 2.0″

Ames — 1.3″

Polk City — 1.0″

Humeston was one of the areas in southeast Iowa hit by a tornado on Saturday.