Early Morning Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands in the metro woke up with no power early Friday morning as strong winds knocked down multiple power lines.

MidAmerican Energy outage watch showed over 6,000 customers without power around 6 a.m. By 6:40 a.m. about half of those customers had their energy restored. As of 9 a.m. less than 400 are still without power.

Sirens went off in many metro neighborhoods for winds over 70 mph. By 8 a.m. there were no active weather alerts across the state and all sever thunderstorm warnings expired.

WHO 13’s Whitney Blakemore found some damage from the morning storm across the metro, especially on the south side of Des Moines.

Very large tree that’s down just off the corner of Railroad Ave and 63rd street. Downed a power line that completely blocked 63rd for about 15-20 min earlier this morning. Tree company is out here now. Neighboring Conoco gas station without power. @WHOWeather pic.twitter.com/97A5QNQ2PY — Whitney Blakemore (@whitblakemore) June 5, 2020

Some stop lights on McKinley Ave are completely out. This is the intersection of Mckinley and Fleur around 6:20 am. @WHOWeather pic.twitter.com/fTxtV7VGcw — Whitney Blakemore (@whitblakemore) June 5, 2020

Tree just flattened over a cable line on SE 5th in Des Moines. @WHOWeather pic.twitter.com/2Q1D17JGL3 — Whitney Blakemore (@whitblakemore) June 5, 2020

Tree branch on top of power lines on Hart Ave. just off SE 5th on the south side of Des Moines. @WHOWeather pic.twitter.com/EIWoLAqrrr — Whitney Blakemore (@whitblakemore) June 5, 2020

This is a lot of what I’m seeing from the storm this morning. Just littered roads with some limbs and leaves. @WHOWeather pic.twitter.com/BFf4WJbzRS — Whitney Blakemore (@whitblakemore) June 5, 2020