Early Morning Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands in the metro woke up with no power early Friday morning as strong winds knocked down multiple power lines.
MidAmerican Energy outage watch showed over 6,000 customers without power around 6 a.m. By 6:40 a.m. about half of those customers had their energy restored. As of 9 a.m. less than 400 are still without power.
Sirens went off in many metro neighborhoods for winds over 70 mph. By 8 a.m. there were no active weather alerts across the state and all sever thunderstorm warnings expired.
WHO 13’s Whitney Blakemore found some damage from the morning storm across the metro, especially on the south side of Des Moines.