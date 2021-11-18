Early morning fire guts building in east side Des Moines neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called out to Des Moines’ east side early Thursday morning on a structure fire.

A call came in about a building on fire near the intersection of E 23rd Street and Capitol Avenue shortly after 4:00 a.m., according to Ahman Douglass with the Des Moines Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the non-residential building. A partial collapse of the building was visible once the flames were put out.

Douglass said there was no one inside the building and no injuries were reported for firefighters working on the scene, but as the weather continues to get colder firefighters have to be extra cautious.

“The colder it gets, our crews are going to be exposed to a lot of these conditions that are dangerous. The cold, the wet, the ice that’s going to accumulate over there. Our firefighters have to be careful with some of those environments,” said Douglass.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.