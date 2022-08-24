Fire at Iowa State Fairgrounds on August 24, 2022. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department were called out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning after a fire was reported at a building.

Firefighters were dispatched to the structure at the fairgrounds off of Dean Avenue around 2:30 a.m., Ahman Douglass with the Des Moines Fire Department said.

The building, which appears to be completely destroyed, is east of the John and Emily Putney Family Cattle Barn and north of the Oman Family Youth Inn.

Firefighters are remaining on the scene to monitor hot spots.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet.