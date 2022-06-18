AMES, Iowa — A fire at Hilton Garden Inn in Ames prompted guests to flee the building

The Ames Fire Department arrived at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel located in the 1300 block of Dickinson Ave. at 1:48 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters received reports of smoke filling the entirety of the third-floor hallway. With the help of Ames police officers they began evacuating the entire hotel.

Firefighters quickly located and extinguished the fire, which had been contained by the fire sprinkler system. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Guests were relocated to a nearby hotel and no one was injured. The hotel will remain closed until its fire sprinkler and alarm systems can be restored.

The Ames Fire Department wants to remind travelers who are staying in hotels to carefully read the fire evacuation plan, which should be located on the inside of the hotel room door. You should also know where the two closest exits are from your room.