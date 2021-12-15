Early damage reports coming in from Wednesday’s severe storms

DES MOINES, IOWA — Wednesday’s severe weather and extreme wind warnings lived up to their billing — now comes the damage assessment and the cleanup.

A low pressure system tore across the state of Iowa on Wednesday evening, carrying winds near 100mph and packing severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. There are reports of downed trees and damaged buildings across the state. The Iowa State Patrol reports numerous semis were blown off I-80 early in the evening.

Here’s a roundup of some of the early damage photos and reports we’ve found:

Here are the latest storm reports from damage across the state today. pic.twitter.com/Jddb9Dnrw3 — Ed Wilson (@EdWilsonWX13HD) December 16, 2021

Location: Guthrie Center.



The power is out, the winds are intense, and the American Legion sign is hanging on by a thread. pic.twitter.com/s26j24L8oG — Taj Simmons (@TajBSimmons) December 16, 2021

Heads up. Public Works is en route to move this out of the roadway. It is located at NW 106th and Catalina. pic.twitter.com/1XZ4qihRbq — Johnston Police Department – Iowa (@Johnston_PD) December 16, 2021

Severe winds blowing over semi on Interstate 29-26mm.Also Interstate 80 in the sights and causing accidents. Please get to a safe location! pic.twitter.com/YWQ1QEkILt — ISP-Trooper DeVault (@TrooperDeVault) December 15, 2021

Farmstead buildings damaged at 1810 195th Jefferson Iowa. We've got a couple buildings destroyed. Worst damage I've seen. Sofar. Tornado may have included at this point. @NWSDesMoines @KCCI @CF3_Weather pic.twitter.com/Rt7G7rxEhx — Hunter Fowkes (@StrmchsrHunterF) December 16, 2021