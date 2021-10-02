Earlham football team says Black quarterback was called racial slur by opponents

EARLHAM, Iowa — Frustration erupted at Earlham High School’s football field Friday night after the team’s quarterback was allegedly called a racial slur by their opponents.

Earlham players say Darrell Matchem, who is Black, was targeted by Southwest Valley High School players with the “n-word” during the game.

“You could hear them talking about Darrell, which made everyone on our team very unhappy,” said teammate Kolby Sinclair. “All I heard was the ‘n-word.’ It was very loud, I could hear it from our sideline.”

Matchem was ejected from the game after teammates say he yelled back to Southwest Valley’s players. Teammates say it was out of character for Matchem to show any kind of anger on the field.

“I’m pretty sure it was horrible what they said to him, so I understand why he did that,” Sinclair said.

Matchem’s mother, Paulette Knox, said he has been depressed ever since the game ended.

“It’s devastating, it’s messed up,” Knox said. “It shouldn’t happen, and everyone across the board should know it’s not right.”

The superintendents for Earlham and Southwest Valley released a joint statement Saturday saying they are investigating the incident as well as accusations of “inappropriate and aggressive fan and spectator behavior” that occurred after the game finished.

“The administration from the Earlham and Southwest Valley schools have been in touch and are working cooperatively to investigate these matters,” the joint statement said. “Both schools are committed to working through these serious matters in accordance with school and district policy.”

Both schools have notified the Iowa High School Athletic Association about the incident, according to the statement.

The matchup was Earlham’s homecoming game, and Matchem was voted Earlham’s homecoming king.

Southwest Valley won the game 15-13.