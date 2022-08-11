DES MOINES, Iowa — An iconic rock band is heading to Iowa.

The Eagles will play Wells Fargo Arena on November 17th. The band is extending its tour, due to demand, and added a stop in Des Moines.

The concert will feature the entire Hotel California album from start to finish and it is accompanied by an orchestra and choir. The Eagles will then perform a full set of its greatest hits.

The band features Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy Schmit, with Vince Gill.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 19th at 10:00 a.m. through Hy-VeeTix.com and LiveNation.com.



