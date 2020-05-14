DSM Tutor Connection Gives K-12 Students Virtual Tutoring Opportunity

DES MOINES, Iowa – Drake University and the Greater Des Moines Partnership team up to create virtual tutoring to students throughout the Des Moines area.

K-12 students have the opportunity to get extra help with their education by Drake University Education students.

Greater Des Moines Partnership Executive Vice President Mary Bontrager said DSM Tutor Connection is a web-based connection platform for parents or guardians to find tutors in specific subjects and grade levels.

“The students provided their preferred times, dates and times for tutoring and then just a little bit about themselves. So, it maybe we have a tutor who is a student athlete and a parent thinks that would resonate well with their child or children,” Bontrager said.

Each tutor is $15 an hour, but there are opportunities for free learning as well.

“We already have a couple of Drake students who have very specialty in literacy training that have said if we get those requests that we would have individuals like that that would be ready,” Bontrager said.

Drake University School of Education Dean Ryan Wise said this gives college students eager to start teaching students an opportunity to do so virtually.

“It’s working in this environment that many teachers have been thrust into without a lot of background and training and professional learning, and so to be able to do this and to find their footing and to gain that experience in working with students and working with families I think will be incredibly valuable for them in the long run,” Wise said.

So far 40 Drake students are enrolled to tutor.

Parents or guardians can search online now for a tutor. The program is meant to run indefinitely.