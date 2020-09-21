DSM Tutor Connection Expands Tutoring Opportunities

DES MOINES, Iowa — With many families still encountering non-traditional learning this fall, many are still looking for tutors to help their students get by. The Greater Des Moines Partnership is hoping to help.

This past May they created the Des Moines Tutor Connection, an online tool of resources for families and tutors. Now it has expanded its capabilities. Parents can search for tutors filtering by grade level, subject matter, and location to find that perfect match.

They can also search by what type of learning model they are hoping to have, whether it be in-person, online, or even pod learning,

Executive Vice President, Mary Bontrager, said over the summer they had 77 tutors on their site and many were helping up to five families at a time, so they know the demand is out there.

“Whether it’s in-home learning, a hybrid, or the students are back in class, I think so many of the parents are just looking for that little added assistance piece that can in some cases maybe help their students catch up, but certainly to maximize their education experience this fall,” Bontrager said.

Additionally, the new Tips for Parents/Guardians and the Tips for Tutors handouts include helpful guidance for setting up phone interviews, safety precautions for those who will be performing in-person tutoring sessions and more.

Many of the tutors are college students pursuing education degrees, but anyone with an education background can get on the DSM Tutor Connection list. Those interested in tutoring can sign up through an online platform,