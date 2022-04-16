DES MOINES, Iowa — Black women who make entrepreneurship their lifestyle united in Des Moines Saturday to celebrate their collective achievements.

The fourth annual Lady Like Des Moines PowHER Brunch invited women from across the Midwest to the RiverCentre in downtown Des Moines.

“Des Moines serves as that connector not just between Des Moines and Omaha, but also between Kansas City and Minneapolis,” said Lady Like Des Moines organizer Lindsey White.

When not hosting the brunch, Lady Like Des Moines provides financial support, business coaching, and web development skills for Black women in the metro.

According to reports, Black women are the fastest-growing demographic of entrepreneurs in America.

The theme for this year’s brunch was “Black Women Rise.”