DES MOINES, Iowa – A new event at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden is not about growing plants and flowers inside, but growing local businesses and artists. It’s called DSM Local Fest.

Marty Botts, also known as DJ Marty McFly of DSM Dance Party DJs, created the event to bring artists, musicians, small business owners, and other groups together to cultivate unity, diversity, and togetherness.

DSM Local Fest is happening on Saturday, July 15 from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

