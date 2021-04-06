‘DSM Gaming Club’ Brings E-Sports to Southridge Mall

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man hopes he’s created a mecca for gamers in the capital city inside Southridge Mall.

Daniel Ralston is the proprietor of DSM Gaming Club, a soon-to-open space inside the mostly vacant mall on the south side of the city. Ralston says it is the only gaming center of its kind in Des Moines. The club has ten game PCs and several gaming consoles as well as a lounge area.

Ralston has been a life-long gamer and says he’s not surprised at the growing popularity of e-sports. “The cool thing about video games is they’re just like traditional sports – you have teams, and you have to communicate and you have to work together to achieve a goal, just like in sports,” says Ralston. “Maybe it’s not as active, but it’s great for those people who maybe don’t take traditional sports or can’t for whatever reason.”

DSM Gaming Club will open to the public later this year. In the meantime, the club is hosting virtual events.