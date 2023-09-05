DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Airport Authority is asking Polk County to approve a $350 million bond referendum to help pay for a new terminal.

Airport leaders said the new terminal is needed to expand the airport so it can make room for more flights and airlines. The bond referendum would help cover the cost of constructing the new terminal, the leaders said. Once the terminal is complete, airport revenue would be used to pay off the bond.

Polk County’s bond rating is higher than the Airport Authority’s, and if the county borrows the money, the airport could save over $70 million in interest.

On Tuesday several people spoke in favor of the loan during a public hearing.

“The airport terminal project has been a strategic priority of the Greater Des Moines Partnership for several years. Our 400+ investors and 6,500 members have stated over and over again how important the airport terminal project is, not only to their business, but to growing their business,” Tiffany Tauscheck with Greater Des Moines Partnership said.

“This is the best and most prudent way to help finance this much needed project. It’s really important to know it won’t increase costs to Polk County taxpayers,” Greg Edwards with Catch Des Moines said.

The Polk County Board of Supervisors will vote at its next meeting on Sept. 19 to put the referendum on the November ballot for voters to decide.