Drought Conditions Worsen Statewide

DES MOINES, IOWA — Rain returned to Iowa in the last week, but it wasn’t enough to offset worsening drought conditions in the state right now.

According to the USDA, 78% of the state is now in some stage of drought. That figure is only up 4% from last week. However, 36% of the state is now in ‘Moderate Drought’ stage – up from 19% last week. Around 8% of the state remains in ‘Severe Drought’ stage. No Iowa acres are considered to be in ‘Extreme’ or ‘Exceptional Drought’.

There has been a silver lining to the dry weather. Farms are well ahead of pace on their Spring planting.