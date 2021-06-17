Drought Conditions Worsen in Iowa – 40% of state severely short on moisture

IOWA — Another week without any significant, widespread rainfall has Iowa dipping deeper into drought conditions once again.

The newest USDA drought monitor released on Thursday shows 94% of the state is in some stage of drought, with 40% of the state considered in ‘Severe Drought’. That’s four times the area in that ranking last week. Only a few portions of SE Iowa are reporting ‘adequate’ soil moisture.

Exacerbating the issue this week is record high-heat forecast for Thursday evening. Crop conditions have been downgraded statewide in the last week due to the lack of moisture and excess of heat.

