URBANDALE, Iowa — Many Iowans have already given up watering their lawns due to the lack of rain, but that’s not an option for some places that rely on lush, green grass for business.

Every day Urbandale Golf and Country Club requires a couple hundred thousand gallons of water to make up for rain the metro is not getting. Currently, the grass is mostly green but proof lies in a retention pond off the ninth hole where the water line is several feet below what’s considered normal.

“We actually keep (rain) stats in our shed on a calendar and you can tell,” Garrett Yager, head superintendent said. “I think we’ve had an inch and a half of rain since the Fourth of July and not much before that. So, the last six weeks we’ve had barely an inch of rain and I know our evaporation rate has been high.”

The focus now is identifying how much water to put on the course and when to do it. The strategy relies on a soil moisture measuring tool to locate the areas in need.

The grounds crew has been applying a wetting agent to lock in the moisture, Yager said. The last thing the staff wants to do is waste water in spots where they don’t need it because the source of water isn’t always guaranteed.

“We have a stream that runs through the golf course that actually restocks our pond and we are in constant contact with the Department of Natural Resources as to what the flow is downstream, and the last two years we’ve been shut down to where we cannot refill our pond,” Yager said.

The letter hasn’t come yet, but Yager said he has a feeling it’s coming based on the flow he can see in Walnut Creek.