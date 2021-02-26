Drought Concerns on Minds of Farmers Ahead of Planting Season

IOWA — In fewer than two months, Iowa farmers will return to their fields for the start of the 2021 planting season. For many in western Iowa, they will be planting in the midst of an ongoing drought carried over from 2020.

“The biggest fear is always planting into dust,” says Matt Danner of Templeton Family Farms, “You’ve got such an investment in the equipment and the seed and the soil preparations and chemicals and fertilizer. All of that goes out the window if you have to plant into dust.”

Western Iowa is by far the driest part of the state right now. Some areas in northwest Iowa are experiencing extreme drought still. Farmers were able to make it through last season by depending on subsoil moisture when mid-season rains became few and far between.

“Our subsoil is like a giant sponge. And when you fill that up,” says Scott Jorgensen, an Adair farmer, “It’ll hold water for a long time. We used that reserve last summer. That’s what we grew last year’s crop on.”

With that reserve now depleted, farmers will need more rainfall to replenish what they lost. But farmers say it’s a matter of when the rain arrives that is important.

“Two inches in middle to late July will do more than five feet of snow will do right now. It’s just the balances there. We just need timely rains, but that late season for rainfall is huge,” says Danner.

Farmers typically plant their corn and soybean crop during the second to third week in April. If heavy rain arrives just before or during that time period, it could delay the entire planting process and put the crops behind schedule. That’s why farmers say it is beneficial to start with drier soil.

“You’re going to get pollination and flowering ahead of the heat of summer. If you can get that done around that Fourth of July period or sooner or thereabout, you want to do that closer to the Fourth of July than the first of August because of the heat,” says Danner.